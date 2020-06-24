Advertisement

Louisiana governor, treasurer reach unclaimed property deal

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Treasurer John Schroder
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Treasurer John Schroder(WAFB)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Treasurer John Schroder have struck an agreement ending a three-year dispute over Louisiana’s unclaimed property money.

The resolution is contained in legislation by Republican Sen. Mike Fesi. The bills won support Wednesday from a House committee and are steps from final passage. The plan will free up millions to spend in the upcoming budget as Edwards wants, but keep the unclaimed property dollars locked up in a trust fund in later years as Schroder wants.

Schroder blocked $32 million in transfers of unclaimed property money to spend on operating expenses. Edwards sued. Both sides say the lawsuit will be dismissed with the legislation’s passage.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

