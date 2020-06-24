LSU lands Michigan offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s nationwide appeal was on full display once again with the committment of Michigan offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger.

Dellinger made his announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Rivals recruiting service ranks Dellinger a 4-star recruit. The site ranks Dellinger the 21st-best offensive lineman in the country.The Clarkston High School lineman measures 6′6″, 265 pounds.

Dellinger is 12th member of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.