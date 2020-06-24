LSU lands Michigan offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s nationwide appeal was on full display once again with the committment of Michigan offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger.
Dellinger made his announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.
Rivals recruiting service ranks Dellinger a 4-star recruit. The site ranks Dellinger the 21st-best offensive lineman in the country.The Clarkston High School lineman measures 6′6″, 265 pounds.
Dellinger is 12th member of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
