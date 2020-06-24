Advertisement

LSUA faculty looks forward to students returning in the fall

Classes resuming back to normal in August
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Even though the state of Louisiana is staying in Phase II of reopening, LSUA in Alexandria is ready to welcome students back to campus in the fall. Over the course of the past several weeks, faculty and staff have already begun coming back to campus. Now, they’re ready to welcome students back in the fall, although things will look a little different.

Everyone will get their temperatures taken before entering any building on campus. In every class, students will be spaced out at least six feet apart. As of now, they’ll be highly encouraged to wear masks. Students will also have the option to work remotely from home if possible, and some large classes may rotate students. There will also be extra cleaning throughout the campus.

With LSUA being a smaller university, the administration says it will be safe for students to return in the fall.

“We’re surrounded by our Ag center, we’re not in a large city, so due to a lot of concerns with the COVID-19, we are a little bit protected from that,” said Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Affairs. “We’re able to really create a safe environment for students, whereas other areas of the state and country may not be able to as much.”

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil says he’s looking forward to welcoming students back to campus in the fall.

“LSUA is waiting for you, they want you to be here. It’s going to be different just like everything else is different in our lives today, but LSUA is ready for you to come back. We want you to be back and we want the students on the campus.”

Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil

Dr. Coreil says safety is the university’s number one priority.

LSUA is still accepting students for the fall semester. Virtual and in-person tours are happening now for anyone interested in seeing the campus.

