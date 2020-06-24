Advertisement

LSUE students head back to hospitals for summer clinics

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EUNICE, La. (LSUE) - Throughout the ongoing effort to combat COVID-19, there has been a spotlight on the tireless efforts of the healthcare workers and providers.  That relentless effort to take care of our community is also being felt at LSU Eunice, as students in the Radiology Technology program returned to area hospitals this month to continue their workforce training.

The 26 students in this upcoming year’s Rad Tech senior class are dispersed in summer clinicals throughout Acadiana – from hospitals in Ville Platte to Lafayette.  The students have been in their clinical setting since the start of the summer semester on June 8.  The Rad Tech students, like the rest of the LSUE students, finished the Spring 2020 semester in an online setting.

“The clinical world is hard to teach online and the hands-on environment is invaluable,” LSUE clinical instructor Janet Scott said.  “I am proud of our students’ eagerness to get back into the work environment and train shoulder-to-shoulder with the local medical community.”

Radiologic technologists take images of the human body for use in diagnosing medical problems.

LSU Eunice has established itself as one of the premiere Radiology Technology programs in the nation.  LSUE boasts a more than 92% success rate of credentialing examination rates and a nearly 100% job placement rate over the last five years.

For more information about LSU Eunice, its Radiology Technology program and its other Allied Health tracks, please visit LSUE.edu.

