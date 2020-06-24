Advertisement

NSU’s Freshman Connection July 9 session will be online

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
The following information was provided to News Channel Five by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University’s fourth session of Freshman Connection will be held online, according to Vanner Erikson, director of First-Year Experience and Leadership Development.

“After Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to remain in Phase 2 for the next 28 days, we have made the decision to move Session 4 of Freshman Connection to a virtual format,” Erikson said. “There is no need to come to the NSU campus. We will soon begin the process of advising, registering and completing all Freshman Connection business virtually.”

Freshman Orientation will be Thursday, July 9. Incoming students will be placed in small groups with orientation leaders and can connect with future classmates. In addition to registering for the fall semester, participants will be introduced to NSU student services and involvement opportunities and will be paired with a Demon Success Coach that will connect them with an academic advisor who can help with academics and schedule.

Freshmen will receive more detailed emails in the next few days from your newly assigned Success Coach, so incoming students should monitor their emails for incoming information, Erikson added.

NSU held three previous sessions of Freshman Connection online with great success.

“We received lots of positive feedback from our first three sessions of Freshman Connection,” Erikson said. “Although it is a bit different, the sessions included a lot of good discussion and exchange of information

To register and for more information, click here where there is also a link to Parent Connection registration and links to more services offered through the Office of First-Year Experience and Leadership Development at www.firstyearexperience.nsula.edu.

