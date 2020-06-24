Rapides Police Jury to discuss removing Confederate statue after Alexandria City Council votes to find out who owns it

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Police Jury President, Craig Smith, told KALB they will discuss the issue of removing the Confederate statue in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse at their July 6 meeting. This after Alexandria City Council voted on Tuesday to have a judge decide who owns the Confederate statue in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse in an effort to remove the statue. Ownership of the statue is key for it to be moved to another location or taken down.

The whole issue of moving the monument comes down to who actually owns it. It’s believed to either be the city’s, the parish’s, or the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s property, or possibly a joint ownership of some sort. No one really knows at this point.

However, at Tuesday night’s council meeting, City Attorney David Williams told the council, ”There’s no documentation but we, the city, believe that we are in ownership of the statue.” Now, the city is requesting declaratory judgment from a judge so they can move forward and move the statue.

“We want a court to tell us we’re the owners so we can remove it and not be wrapped up in litigation for four to five years.”

“On this resolution that I’m about to read, I want everyone to know that we’re (the council) all in favor of relocating that monument.”

The city council tried to remove the statue back in 2017. However, ownership was never established, so the issue essentially withered away. Now, Williams is working to get a judge’s opinion on ownership.

“I’m filing Friday. If I file it Friday, once I get it served, I’m going to ask for a pretrial where I can get all interested parties in the room with a judge so as soon as they’re served, we’re going to have that conversation. We’re not trying to drag this on for three or four years, we’re trying to get it done,” said Williams.

The council will also consider an ordinance to remove the monument during their legal committee meeting next month and possibly have the full council then vote on the issue.

Also, the Historical Association of Cenla has offered to move it to the Forts, Randolph and Buhlow Historical Sites in Pineville. They along with the Rotary Club of Alexandria say they’ll even chip-in on the moving expenses.

Councilman Green said now is the time to take action.

“Ladies and gentleman in 1920, as I said we all want it moved. These monuments, that monument needs to be moved. There’s not a country in the world that has monuments toward traitorous people in their country that I have seen, research or found. I want, we want to remove this resolution to go, we want to give you the authority to move fast as you can. We have people that are willing to help. They have documentation that it was given to the city. It was moved to be preserved. Ladies and gentlemen, we need to act on this expeditiously because we don’t want a hot topic of destruction or anything else in our city.”

Williams will file the motion Friday morning.

