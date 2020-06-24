Gov. Edwards, health officials urge residents to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and health officials from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) urged residents to wear a mask while out in public during a news conference about COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24.

LDH reported 856 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the second day of numbers not seen since April.

After several weeks of a decline in cases and hospitalizations, Edwards said Louisiana is headed in the wrong direction. He urged residents to wear masks while out in public and practice social distancing and proper handwashing.

On Monday, June 22, Gov. Edwards announced the state would not move to Phase 3 due to those concerns. The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.

Across the U.S., new coronavirus cases have surged to their highest level in two months and back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. Louisiana ranks seventh out of 23 states across the country experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

