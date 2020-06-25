2 Sisters’ Salsa Company announces expansion plans in Plaucheville

PLAUCHEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A bright red building just outside Plaucheville is home to 2 Sisters’ Salsa Company, named after the daughters of owner Patrick Deshotels. “We had a great salsa recipe and I decided I wanted to do something pretty cool,” says Deshotels. 2 Sisters’ Salsa is a restaurant style salsa that is made with only fresh produce and comes in a variety of unique flavors.

2 Sisters' Salsa is named for the owner's daughters and is made with fresh produce. (KALB)

The Avoyelles Parish farmer started with a salsa recipe in his garage five years ago, and today announced they’re expanding again with a groundbreaking for a brand-new warehouse for storage. The warehouse will give them a place to store the finished product and allow them to increase production in the original building. “I don’t take much time to reflect honestly, just because we have big ambitions here and big goals, but when I do look back from where we started, we have come a long way,” adds Deshotels. The salsa company is on track to manufacture 800,000 jars of salsa by the end of 2020 and will double that number in 2021.

2 Sister's Salsa Company held a groundbreaking for their new warehouse on Thursday, June 25. (KALB)

Plaucheville Mayor Terryl St. Romain says 2 Sisters’ Salsa Company has put the small village on the map, and he hopes the company can serve as a model for others in the parish with similar ambitions. “For being here only a few years, they’ve accomplished a lot and expanded throughout the United States and it’s great for the name of Plaucheville really.”

2 Sisters’ Salsa - that’s available in 20 states and 4,000 chain and local grocery stores around the country - says the expansion is part of a ten-year plan to bring their salsa to even more places. Sales Manager Denise Ramon says, “We’re made with all fresh produce and we’re just very happy to be here in Avoyelles Parish and beyond. We’re looking forward to really growing beyond the 20 states.”

2 Sisters’ Salsa Company has about 10 full or part-time employees but hopes to add more full-time positions next year.

