Advertisement

2 Sisters’ Salsa Company announces expansion plans in Plaucheville

Construction of new warehouse will allow them to make 1.6 million jars of salsa next year
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAUCHEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A bright red building just outside Plaucheville is home to 2 Sisters’ Salsa Company, named after the daughters of owner Patrick Deshotels. “We had a great salsa recipe and I decided I wanted to do something pretty cool,” says Deshotels. 2 Sisters’ Salsa is a restaurant style salsa that is made with only fresh produce and comes in a variety of unique flavors.

2 Sisters' Salsa is named for the owner's daughters and is made with fresh produce.
2 Sisters' Salsa is named for the owner's daughters and is made with fresh produce.(KALB)

The Avoyelles Parish farmer started with a salsa recipe in his garage five years ago, and today announced they’re expanding again with a groundbreaking for a brand-new warehouse for storage. The warehouse will give them a place to store the finished product and allow them to increase production in the original building. “I don’t take much time to reflect honestly, just because we have big ambitions here and big goals, but when I do look back from where we started, we have come a long way,” adds Deshotels. The salsa company is on track to manufacture 800,000 jars of salsa by the end of 2020 and will double that number in 2021.

2 Sister's Salsa Company held a groundbreaking for their new warehouse on Thursday, June 25.
2 Sister's Salsa Company held a groundbreaking for their new warehouse on Thursday, June 25.(KALB)

Plaucheville Mayor Terryl St. Romain says 2 Sisters’ Salsa Company has put the small village on the map, and he hopes the company can serve as a model for others in the parish with similar ambitions. “For being here only a few years, they’ve accomplished a lot and expanded throughout the United States and it’s great for the name of Plaucheville really.”

2 Sisters’ Salsa - that’s available in 20 states and 4,000 chain and local grocery stores around the country - says the expansion is part of a ten-year plan to bring their salsa to even more places. Sales Manager Denise Ramon says, “We’re made with all fresh produce and we’re just very happy to be here in Avoyelles Parish and beyond. We’re looking forward to really growing beyond the 20 states.”

2 Sisters’ Salsa Company has about 10 full or part-time employees but hopes to add more full-time positions next year.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

Latest News

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.

News

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guideline

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Dozens of COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed among patients, employees of Central Louisiana State Hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Central Louisiana State Hospital has had dozens of patients and employees test positive for COVID-19 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Alexandria utility customers beware of fraudulent calls, bill payment scams

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.