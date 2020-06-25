Advertisement

Alexandria city councilman almost falls victim to phone scam

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria city councilman says he almost fell victim to a phone scam.

District Five Councilman Chuck Fowler tells KALB he received a suspicious phone call from an unknown number a few days ago. During the conversation, the person, alleging to be from Cleco, told Fowler he owed a large sum of money for his utility bill. The person on the other end of the phone claimed that Fowler couldn’t pay the bill at the Cleco office because there, “wasn’t personnel available to service the request.” The councilman was then told to pay the amount using a pre-paid card he could purchase from a local store.

Fowler called a friend from Cleco who told him that the utility company isn’t cutting off anyone’s power during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Alexandria is also working with people on their utility bills as well. And if it can happen to him, Fowler says it can happen to anyone.

“If they’re someone like me that’s dealt with it on an ongoing basis for as long as I have to be able to be convinced that I owed something I didn’t owe and almost go buy a card to pay for it, you know, other folks need to be warned,” said Fowler.

Fowler says the unknown caller had his name, address, and the address of Cleco. He wants to remind people before transferring money to always get with a second person and verify the information.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

Latest News

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.

News

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guideline

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Dozens of COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed among patients, employees of Central Louisiana State Hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Central Louisiana State Hospital has had dozens of patients and employees test positive for COVID-19 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Alexandria utility customers beware of fraudulent calls, bill payment scams

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.