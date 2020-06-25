Advertisement

Alexandria launches study designed to encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The City of Alexandria has released the following details to News Channel Five concerning a new disparity study they are starting, which they say will encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts:

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The City of Alexandria has contracted with Keen Independent Research, a national economic consulting firm, to gather data about marketplace conditions and to identify any disparities there may be with City contracting.

“We want to ensure that we have a level playing field for local businesses when it comes to obtaining contracts for City projects,” explained Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “When we need to contract for services, such as road construction, professional services or providing goods and supplies, we want to get a diverse group of bidders that includes minority- and women-owned firms and other small businesses in the local marketplace. The goal of this study is to help us do a better job of making our opportunities available to more local businesses.”

To conduct the study, Keen personnel will conduct interviews, focus groups, surveys and town hall meetings with local business owners and the public. “The study began in February, and will continue through the rest of the year with an expected completion in March of next year,” said Kenneth Nolley, internal auditor for the City of Alexandria. “We will review the data as well as the recommendations of the study team and use that information as we move forward to ensure we are giving as many local businesses, small and large, an opportunity to compete for and receive City contracts.”

For more information on the study, click here. Business owners and other interested individuals can give input via the study website, by email to alexandrialadisparitystudy@keenindependent.com or by telephone at 318-261-8923.

Study Team

Keen Independent Research is a national economic consulting firm. Annette Humm Keen and David Keen, firm Principals, are leading this assignment. They recently completed disparity studies for the cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans and are currently working with Atlanta and the State of Colorado. Mr. Keen has served as an expert witness successfully defending targeted business programs in court.

The study team includes Louisiana-based Charbonnet & Associates Planners & Consultants and Spears Group. Customer Research International will perform surveys. Holland & Knight is providing legal consultation.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

Latest News

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.

News

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guideline

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Dozens of COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed among patients, employees of Central Louisiana State Hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Central Louisiana State Hospital has had dozens of patients and employees test positive for COVID-19 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Alexandria utility customers beware of fraudulent calls, bill payment scams

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.