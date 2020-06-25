Alexandria launches study designed to encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts

The City of Alexandria has released the following details to News Channel Five concerning a new disparity study they are starting, which they say will encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts:

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The City of Alexandria has contracted with Keen Independent Research, a national economic consulting firm, to gather data about marketplace conditions and to identify any disparities there may be with City contracting.

“We want to ensure that we have a level playing field for local businesses when it comes to obtaining contracts for City projects,” explained Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “When we need to contract for services, such as road construction, professional services or providing goods and supplies, we want to get a diverse group of bidders that includes minority- and women-owned firms and other small businesses in the local marketplace. The goal of this study is to help us do a better job of making our opportunities available to more local businesses.”

To conduct the study, Keen personnel will conduct interviews, focus groups, surveys and town hall meetings with local business owners and the public. “The study began in February, and will continue through the rest of the year with an expected completion in March of next year,” said Kenneth Nolley, internal auditor for the City of Alexandria. “We will review the data as well as the recommendations of the study team and use that information as we move forward to ensure we are giving as many local businesses, small and large, an opportunity to compete for and receive City contracts.”

For more information on the study, click here. Business owners and other interested individuals can give input via the study website, by email to alexandrialadisparitystudy@keenindependent.com or by telephone at 318-261-8923.

Study Team

Keen Independent Research is a national economic consulting firm. Annette Humm Keen and David Keen, firm Principals, are leading this assignment. They recently completed disparity studies for the cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans and are currently working with Atlanta and the State of Colorado. Mr. Keen has served as an expert witness successfully defending targeted business programs in court.

The study team includes Louisiana-based Charbonnet & Associates Planners & Consultants and Spears Group. Customer Research International will perform surveys. Holland & Knight is providing legal consultation.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.