Alexandria man arrested for first degree rape, armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested a man in connection with a rape and robbery that occurred Friday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Drive.

Cartinez Tomas Hammond, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree rape and armed robbery.

This incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

