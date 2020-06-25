Advertisement

Alexandria utility customers beware of fraudulent calls, bill payment scams

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The City of Alexandria has released the following information to News Channel Five concerning utility bill scams:

ALEXANDRIA, La. — City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.

The City reminds all residents that it will not call customers asking them to make a credit card payment or wire money for bill payment and threaten to terminate services. The City of Alexandria does not call customers for any bill payment.

Currently, customers have reported receiving calls requesting that they load $550 on a Green Dot Card and deliver to the scammer by 4 p.m., or risk losing utility services. Another type of scam call reported claimed that the customer’s property posed a fire hazard and they needed to pay $500 for a new meter.

“We are working closely with the Alexandria Police Department to help track these calls,” said Michael Marcotte, Director of Utilities.

These calls, which may or may not have a local area code associated with them, do not come from the City of Alexandria or any authorized agent for the City. Customers who receive one of these fraudulent calls should report them to APD at (318) 449-5099 and to Utility Customer Services at (318) 441-6319.

