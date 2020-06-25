Anacoco man arrested for taking hearse from Labby’s Funeral Home

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Anacoco man has been arrested for taking a hearse from a local funeral home.

According to VPSO, Nolan Wilder, 28, stole a hearse from Labby’s Funeral Home on June 19. Wilder admitted he drove the vehicle to Texas then returned to Anacoco. The hearse was later found abandoned.

Wilder also said he removed decorative accessories from the hearse to make it seem to have a different appearance.

Wilder was arrested on June 24 and charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespassing.

Bond was set at $ 37,000. Wilder remains in the VPSO jail.

