Anderson prepares to step down as Avoyelles Parish Sheriff

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - After serving as Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish for 3 terms, Doug Anderson is getting ready to end his 37-year career in law enforcement.

Anderson was defeated by David Dauzat, a former Louisiana State Trooper, in a runoff election last November. As he prepares to leave office on July 1 he’s looking back on his time as Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish and notes some of the things he’s accomplished during that time.

“We’ve improved our technology,” Anderson said. “We’ve balanced the budget...which I took over with over 2 million dollars in debt. We’ve got that balanced, we paid the debt off early. We’re...going out of office with a balanced budget and almost 2 million dollar surplus”.

When Anderson and Dauzat were getting ready for the runoff last year, they were invited to appear in a televised debate, but Dauzat declined the invitation at the time saying he had “prior commitments”.

But, he’s now sharing his thoughts on his new position as the time for him to take office grows near.

“I’m very grateful and humbled that the people of the parish put me in office...that they had the confidence in me,” Dauzat said. “I really want to give them some good, honest law enforcement and bring back the effort; and try to bring more structure to the department and the parish.”

Dauzat has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. And as Anderson gets ready to pass on the torch he leaves some advice.

“I think my advice to the new sheriff would be, surround yourself with good people...people that know what they’re doing and know how to get the job done. And I wish him the very best as sheriff,” Dauzat said.

