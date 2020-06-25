Advertisement

Barton picks up postseason honor

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former ASH pitcher Cendall Barton recently added another honor to her bag by earning a spot on the Louisiana West All-Star team.

I talked with the former Lady Trojan about how it feels to receive that honor.

“I feel really good about it,” Barton said. “I’m proud of myself because I’ve worked so hard all of these years so it just felt really good when they told me that I got it.”

In her career, Barton has had a chance to see a lot of great Central Louisiana talent. Because of that, being receiving this award is special to her.

“It’s crazy to think because they girls that are older than me that got it made me say ‘wow they’re really good’. When I got it, I thought wow this is really crazy. I’m looking forward to of course, getting an education. I still get to play softball, which is something I’ve been playing my whole life.”

The future LSUE Bengal is also excited to join her new team. She’ll join a squad that features former Plainview pitcher Kinsley Ashworth.

“I think it’s really cool,” Barton said. “It’s kind of rare that you get to go to the same college. I think it’s cool because we both grew up in such a small town and get to go off and play together.”

