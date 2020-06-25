Boyce man accused of committing domestic abuse

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has been accused of committing domestic abuse, according to the Boyce Police Department.

BPD says on Wednesday, June 24, they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Carlow Street.

BPD spoke with witnesses and the victim of the alleged crime who claim that Jarrod Brown, 33, had strangled and hit the victim in a home before taking the violence to the front yard. There the witnesses claim Brown slammed the victim to the concrete and continued to hit her. They then told BPD that Brown attacked the victim’s car, which the victim was able to enter and escape to safety.

BPD says that Brown has been charged with disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery/strangulation and second-degree battery.

