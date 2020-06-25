City: APD lieutenant no longer with department after being placed on leave in May

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

Lieutenant Darrell Clark and Assistant Chief Reggie Cooper were placed on administrative leave at the same time, but the city would not reveal why they were placed on leave at the time, citing it as a “personnel matter” while they were looking into “possible misconduct.”

On Thursday, Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie told News Channel 5 that Clark was “no longer with APD,” and that “Asst. Chief Cooper remains on administrative leave.” Smilie said the issue was still a “personnel matter” and that the City would “have no further comment” on the reason why.

We’re told that Clark has 14 days to file an appeal with the Civil Service Board, if he chooses to do so. Clark was part of the police department’s narcotics division and was a longtime officer at the department.

