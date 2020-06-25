CLTCC announces new Associate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Students working toward a diploma in Practical Nursing will have a new option this fall as Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is adding a new Associate of Applied Science degree in Practical Nursing.

“This new program provides increased educational opportunities for students,” noted William Tulak, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. “This gets them one step closer to their next degree, for example, if they want to go on and work toward a Registered Nursing degree.”

Mignonne Ater, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, added, “this will make the students more employable because they will have already taken that next step. Practical nursing is a ladder approach to RN.”

Practical nursing students who wish to earn the new Associate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing degree will typically spend an additional semester beyond the coursework for the current 5-semester, 18-month Practical Nursing credential. In addition to the standard Practical Nursing courses, students will also take general education coursework like that required for a Bachelor’s degree.

“It is a very flexible program,” Tulak said. “Students can do the general coursework before they do their Practical Nursing classes or after.”

Ater noted students can even complete the current Practical Nursing curriculum and go to work and still take the remaining classes on a part-time basis to earn the Associate degree. Ater also noted the additional classes will transfer to RN coursework should students decide to pursue that option.

CLTCC offers Practical Nursing classes at 7 campuses – Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long in Winnfield, Rod Brady in Jena, Natchitoches, Lamar Salter in Leesville and Ward H. NashAvoyelles in Cottonport – and the new program will be offered at each of those campuses as well. Tulak stressed the new program is an option, not a requirement for current students.

“This is not a barrier for Practical Nursing students. This is something new there for those who want it. We are continuing to offer the current Practical Nursing program as well.”

Ater said there are typically more than 400 students in the Practical Nursing program and she expects the number to increase with the addition of the Associate degree program.

“I expect a great response to it, I really do,” she said.

Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

