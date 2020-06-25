Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

WASHINGTON — Across much of America, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t fading away. But political campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 867 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— TRAP MUSIC-CLARK ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

IN BRIEF:

— BODY IDENTIFIED — Authorities say they have finally identified a man whose body was found in the Cooper River early last year.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RED SNAPPER SEASON=ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama said it will close its red snapper season for recreational anglers just before July 4 because people already have caught so many of the popular fish, a key driver of the Gulf Coast’s fishing industry. SENT: 497 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA PRISONS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A fifth Alabama inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the prison system said. Upcoming.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Developing.

EXCESSIVE FORCE RULING-MISSISSIPPI

PETAL, Miss. — An appeals court has upheld a ruling that a Mississippi police officer was justified when he fatally shot a Black Louisiana man, who called police after a car crash. SENT: 268 words.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

___

