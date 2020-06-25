Advertisement

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The band’s social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters," the band said in a statement.

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks' website said "We want to meet this moment."

The Chicks, who are releasing their first new album in 14 years next month, also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Lady A received criticism with their name switch after a Black singer revealed she’d been performing as Lady A for years.

WARNING: Video below contains explicit language.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

