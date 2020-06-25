Dozens of COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed among patients, employees of Central Louisiana State Hospital

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana State Hospital in Pineville is being affected by COVID-19. A Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson tells us the hospital has had 71 patients test positive for the virus, and three patients have died. Four more are currently hospitalized. So far, 50 patients have recovered from the virus.

An additional 42 employees have also tested positive for COVID-19. LDH says employees working directly with COVID positive patients or in positive containment locations are being given hazard pay and will continue receiving the pay while these circumstances exist.

Central Louisiana State Hospital is a psychiatric hospital owned by the State of Louisiana and is licensed for 196 beds.

