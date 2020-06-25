Advertisement

First eight rows of Superdome will be covered to protect from coronavirus

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Source: Mark Lagrange)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Source: Mark Lagrange)(KALB)
By Chris Finch
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL announced Thursday that all stadiums, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be mandated to cover its first eight rows to protect coaches, players and other staff from coronavirus.

“We are already in the process of working with and reaching out to our season ticket holders making it a priority to accommodate and relocate them,” said Saints Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

Bensel also said they will offer a number of fans options for the 2020 season including a refund or credit and it will not impact their season ticket holder status moving forward.

“I would add that this will be revisited for the post-season,” Bensel said.

The NFL plans to begin training camps in July. Sources tell the Associated Press the Hall of Fame game in Canton has been canceled.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

