Goins talks ULM basketball

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KALB) - Former Anacoco and current ULM Lady Warhawk guard Whitney Goins has started 65 games in her collegiate career.

Goins recently joined an Instagram live interview on LGR Basketball.

She talked about how excited she is for her senior season.

“This team is new but that is not a threat to us at all,” Goins said. “We are not worried about bringing people in and them being slow to the party. We’re ready to get out there and start up some chemistry and get on the grind.”

In her career, has scored a career high 14 points on two separate occasions. She says she’s ready to lead her team in her last season.

“Our younger players are ready and prepared,” Goins said. “They are not worried about high school anymore. They’re ready to jump off the deep end with us, and that’s what we need. Even our returners are ready. They’re fired up, and we’re keeping each other accountable, and working on what we need to work on for each other.

