Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime. Federal authorities said the rope had been hanging at the Alabama track since at least October. Video evidence showed it had been hanging from the garage door but was the only one fashioned as a noose. Wallace coincidentally was assigned that garage. NASCAR stood by its decision to investigate the discovery found in the stall of its only Black driver. Wallace successfully called for a ban of the Confederate flag and has become an activist for the sport during a push for racial equality.

UNDATED (AP) — When a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway his fellow drivers quickly rallied to support the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. In one of the most poignant and important moments in memory, the industry stood together in solidarity for Wallace before Monday's race at the Alabama track. This was a remarkably different image from the industry support shown Dale Earnhardt Sr. 22 years ago when he won his only Daytona 500. This time, the drivers were both defending their peer as well as their reputations to show they do not tolerate racism.