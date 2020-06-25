Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A task force of New Orleans health and safety officials will help the city crack down on large gatherings and businesses that don’t comply with social distancing orders as Louisiana deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the task force Wednesday during a news conference. It was held as Louisiana announced a statewide increase in confirmed cases of nearly 900 to 52,477. Cantrell and the city's health director said there is an alarming increase in infections among young people. They said there are no indications of new clusters of the disease arising from recent protests against racial injustice.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators are proposing to withhold millions in pay raises planned for state workers in their $33 billion-plus operating budget recommendation. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced its budget proposal for the financial year beginning July 1 to the full Senate for debate. The plan would steer an estimated $60 million in salary hikes that state employees were slated to receive into a set-aside fund. Lawmakers would determine later in the budget year if they want to release the money for the pay increases — or if the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the state’s finances too much to afford such raises.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Treasurer John Schroder have struck an agreement ending a three-year dispute over Louisiana’s unclaimed property money. The resolution is contained in legislation by Republican Sen. Mike Fesi. The bills won support Wednesday from a House committee and are steps from final passage. The plan will free up millions to spend in the upcoming budget as Edwards wants, but keep the unclaimed property dollars locked up in a trust fund in later years as Schroder wants. Schroder blocked $32 million in transfers of unclaimed property money to spend on operating expenses. Edwards sued. Both sides say the lawsuit will be dismissed with the legislation's passage.