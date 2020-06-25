LA Lottery
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-14-22-28-36
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
08-11-12-19-21-32
(eight, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
1-1-9-7
(one, one, nine, seven)
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million