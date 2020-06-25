Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

New Orleans to crack down as Louisiana virus cases rise

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A task force of New Orleans health and safety officials will help the city crack down on large gatherings and businesses that don’t comply with social distancing orders as Louisiana deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the task force Wednesday during a news conference. It was held as Louisiana announced a statewide increase in confirmed cases of nearly 900 to 52,477. Cantrell and the city's health director said there is an alarming increase in infections among young people. They said there are no indications of new clusters of the disease arising from recent protests against racial injustice.

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.

Louisiana Senate seeks to block pay raises for state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators are proposing to withhold millions in pay raises planned for state workers in their $33 billion-plus operating budget recommendation. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced its budget proposal for the financial year beginning July 1 to the full Senate for debate. The plan would steer an estimated $60 million in salary hikes that state employees were slated to receive into a set-aside fund. Lawmakers would determine later in the budget year if they want to release the money for the pay increases — or if the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the state’s finances too much to afford such raises.

Louisiana governor, treasurer reach unclaimed property deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Treasurer John Schroder have struck an agreement ending a three-year dispute over Louisiana’s unclaimed property money. The resolution is contained in legislation by Republican Sen. Mike Fesi. The bills won support Wednesday from a House committee and are steps from final passage. The plan will free up millions to spend in the upcoming budget as Edwards wants, but keep the unclaimed property dollars locked up in a trust fund in later years as Schroder wants. Schroder blocked $32 million in transfers of unclaimed property money to spend on operating expenses. Edwards sued. Both sides say the lawsuit will be dismissed with the legislation's passage.

Louisiana paramedic fired for post that shows KKK hood

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana musician has been fired from his job as a paramedic after he posted a photo on social media that shows a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and a drawing of a car running into protesters. Acadian Companies said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that they had fired Jamie Bergeron for the Instagram posts. Bergeron had been a paramedic with the company. He also leads a south Louisiana music group called Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns. He was suspended last week when his Instagram posts drew backlash and led to calls to the company's office.

Fantasy sports betting edges closer to reality in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to the taxing rate for fantasy sports betting. That edges the state closer to starting the competitions for online cash prizes in the 47 parishes where voters agreed to legalize the activity. The measure by Republican Rep. John Stefanski imposes an 8% tax on the activity, with the dollars generated earmarked for early childhood education programs. The House voted 82-11 for the tax bill in the ongoing special legislative session, and the Senate sent it to the governor with a 36-0 vote Tuesday. Legislative action should allow the betting to begin soon, when the Louisiana Gaming Control Board starts licensing operators of fantasy sports contests.

Tensions erupt in Louisiana House in debate about policing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to review police tactics after the death of George Floyd sparked renewed tensions in the Louisiana House. House lawmakers unanimously agreed Wednesday to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force. But they only agreed after white Republican lawmakers successfully removed language that mentioned Floyd’s death and that described Black men as more likely to be killed by police than white men. Republican Tony Bacala's talk of police dying at a higher rate than African Americans sparked a fiery rebuttal from Democratic Rep. Ted James. James said officers often aren't held accountable for using excessive force on people of color. The Senate passed the legislation without controversy.

GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.