Advertisement

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guidelines

LDOE guidelines for reopening schools for 2020-2021
LDOE guidelines for reopening schools for 2020-2021(Louisiana Department of Education)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines are in partnership with the Resilient Louisiana Commission and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Each district will ultimately decide how schools will operate. The guidelines in place offer best practices that encourage districts to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid or distance/remote learning.

They will explain how health requirements will change based on the three reopening phases. The guidelines offer an outline for what to expect and how to respond to a COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive case on campus.

“We developed this guidance by engaging experts on the virus - public health officials - and experts on what this guidance looks like when put into practice - school leaders and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We understand next year will be a new challenge for all of us as we educate through COVID-19. I have confidence in our collective talents to overcome these challenges. We will depend on each other for innovative ideas, best practices, and the promise of a quality education for every child.”

Strong Start 2020: Guidelines and Resources for School Reopening provides guidelines and best practices for districts including the following:

  • Bus capacity and student group size
  • Student symptom monitoring
  • Face coverings
  • Food prep and meal service

Tap here to view the full document

Along with the guidelines released schools and districts will also have access to additional support through webinars and via a hotline.

In addition, the LDOE is partnering with Children’s Hospital New Orleans to offer a hotline and regular town hall webinars for educators.

The hotline will be staffed by skilled nurses who can advise school staff on medical questions about students and team members related to COVID-19.

School nurses and other school administrators can call 504-837-7760 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

U.S. Supreme Court expected to rule on 2014 Louisiana abortion law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Baptiste
The United States Supreme Court could decide Thursday on the future of abortion clinics in Louisiana.

Weather

6-25 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish teen killed in Hwy 28 crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
The life of a 16-year-old from Otis was claimed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 28 at Hwy 121 on Wednesday, June 24.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Eye on the Southern States

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Several states are now facing the decision on whether to put restrictions back in place as coronavirus cases are on the rise. Our national investigative team looks at the regions where experts are keeping a close watch.

News

La. Senate uses newly-found money to pay for business tax breaks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Now with only just a week left in the special session, lawmakers are on a time crunch for passing to pass the state's budget. Today, the Senate got around to funding colleges and healthcare.

State

Debate over policing leads to tension in Louisiana House

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
An effort to review police tactics after the death of George Floyd sparked renewed tensions in the Louisiana House.

State

New state budget proposal could freeze pay raises for state workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
A Senate committee on Wednesday passed a version of the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and several other bills that could impact the state’s finances.

News

Procession for RPSO Lt. Jason Brumfield

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is saying "goodbye" to one of its own this week.