LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines are in partnership with the Resilient Louisiana Commission and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Each district will ultimately decide how schools will operate. The guidelines in place offer best practices that encourage districts to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid or distance/remote learning.

They will explain how health requirements will change based on the three reopening phases. The guidelines offer an outline for what to expect and how to respond to a COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive case on campus.

“We developed this guidance by engaging experts on the virus - public health officials - and experts on what this guidance looks like when put into practice - school leaders and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We understand next year will be a new challenge for all of us as we educate through COVID-19. I have confidence in our collective talents to overcome these challenges. We will depend on each other for innovative ideas, best practices, and the promise of a quality education for every child.”

Strong Start 2020: Guidelines and Resources for School Reopening provides guidelines and best practices for districts including the following:

Bus capacity and student group size

Student symptom monitoring

Face coverings

Food prep and meal service

Along with the guidelines released schools and districts will also have access to additional support through webinars and via a hotline.

In addition, the LDOE is partnering with Children’s Hospital New Orleans to offer a hotline and regular town hall webinars for educators.

The hotline will be staffed by skilled nurses who can advise school staff on medical questions about students and team members related to COVID-19.

School nurses and other school administrators can call 504-837-7760 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

