Local Coaches process risk of starting Football Season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Coronvirus cases continue to rise in the state of Louisiana. Now, local high school coaches question whether the season is worth risking the health of their athletes.

“We tell these parents every year that we are responsible for these kids,” Bolton Head Coach Mark Teague said. “If it comes down to us not having a season to make sure these kids are healthy, then that’s okay. It will come back around again,” he added.

“You have to take into account the young men and coaches you are responsible for,” Peabody Head Coach Marvin Hall said. “You have to look at the bigger picture,” he added.

However, there are still a few coaches that believe the season should go on-while taking the phase one precautions.

“I think it is worth starting the season,” Tioga Defensive Coordinator & Head Strength Coach Bryant Bell said. “These kids are better protected here under our watch than they are in a lot of cases outside of this facility. I think it will be devastating to them. We have continued to take the right measures to keep our kids safe,” he added.

