Louisiana Daybook

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Louisiana Lottery Corporation Board of Directors Board Meeting

Location: Louisiana Lottery Corporation, 555 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: https://louisianalottery.com/, https://twitter.com/LALottery

Contacts: Jill Kitchens, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Jill.Kitchens@LouisianaLottery.com, 1 225 297 2001

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Louisiana Gov. Edwards participates Tarbutton Road ribbon-cutting ceremony - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tarbutton Road Overpass and Interchange

Location: Tarbutton Rd, Ruston, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors meeting - University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors meeting. The agenda includes the signing of an MOU with 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and is followed by a reception honoring former Board member Winfred Sibille

Weblinks: http://ulsystem.edu/, https://twitter.com/ulsystem

Contacts: Cami Geisman, University of Louisiana System, Cami.Geisman@la.gov, 1 225 202 0870

The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District meeting via telephone conference

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Alexa Alvarez, alexa.alvarez@chaffe.com, 1 504 585 7210

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 1:30 PM Port NOLA and NOPB Regular Board Meeting - Board of Commissioners Nominating Committee meeting, followed immediately by the Board of Commissioners and the NOPB Board of Directors regular monthly meetings

Weblinks: http://www.portno.com, https://twitter.com/portnola

Contacts: Jessica Ragusa, Port of New Orleans , jessica.ragusa@portnola.com, 1 504 528 3252

Meeting URL: https://portnola.zoom.us/j/93846981827 Dial in numbers: US: +1 877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 938 4698 1827

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 6:00 PM Black Voters Matter Fund virtual bus tour makes 'stop' in Louisiana - Black Voters Matter Fund virtual bus tour makes 'stop' in Louisiana, hosting a town hall meeting to engage black voters ahead of the July primary election, via Zoom * Part of the 'WE GOT THE POWER' campaign to help Black voters address the challenges they face in their communities

Weblinks: http://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org, https://twitter.com/BlackVotersMtr

Contacts: Sydney Lewis, Fenton, slewis@fenton.com, 1 770 354 3435

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Urban League of Louisiana hosts Construction Law Academy webinar - 'Session 3: What Contractors Need to Know about Employment Law' webinar hosted by Urban League of Louisiana's Contractor's Resource Center, part of its signature Construction Law Academy series

Weblinks: http://www.urbanleaguelouisiana.org, https://twitter.com/laurbanleague

Contacts: Urban League of Louisiana, 1 504 620 2332

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 27 - Saturday, Jul. 04 Ebb & Flow Festival held virtually - Ebb & Flow Festival held virtually. The event is hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and features performances from local artists and community partners and live aspects including an arts market at Pointe Marie

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.artsbr.org/

Contacts: Mysti Byrnes, Ebb & Flow , mbyrnes@artsbr.org