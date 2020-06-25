Advertisement

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime.

The incident has put racism front and center for the stock car series that two weeks ago banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging. It also prompted criticism from some fans that NASCAR had somehow overreacted — criticism NASCAR has bristled at and cited in releasing the photo from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The image was taken by NASCAR security.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “Based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It’s our responsibility to react and investigate, and that’s exactly what we did.”

NASCAR has been rocked by racial tension since it banned the Confederate flag. Angered fans flew the flag last weekend outside Talladega and flags that once flew openly around the infield were still for sale across the street. A small plane flew over the track pulling a banner of the Confederate flag that said “Defund NASCAR.”

NASCAR asked officials at every track to check their garages this week. Out of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, only 11 had a garage door pull-down rope tied in a knot, Phelps said, and the only one fashioned in a noose was the one discovered Sunday by a crew member in Wallace’s No. 43 stall.

NASCAR moved quickly and by Monday, FBI agents were at the track. On Tuesday, authorities said the rope had been hanging there since the Cup Series race last October and thus was not a hate crime targeting the 26-year-old Wallace.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that same stall.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.(NASCAR)

Wallace never saw the rope. He said Phelps came to see him Sunday night at the track with “tears running down his face.” He also told CNN: " It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 ... it is a noose. "

Phelps said NASCAR had determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend.

“Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unfortunately unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done,” he said.

The Wood Brothers Racing team was in the same stall during the October race and it cooperated with the investigation. An employee recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall.”

“We could not determine whether it was someone on their team or someone else,” Phelps said. “We have no idea what the intent was at all, whether there was any malice in it or whether it was just fashioned as a noose for a pulley. We don’t know that.”

NASCAR’s investigation is over, Phelps said, and cameras will be added to garages moving forward. NASCAR will also require members of the industry to complete sensitivity and unconscious bias training.

NASCAR heads this weekend to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and will increase security around Wallace, who has received death threats and been accused of perpetrating a hoax.

“We need to keep Bubba safe. We need to keep a member of our family safe,” Phelps said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 14 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 40 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.