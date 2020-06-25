Rapides Parish teen killed in Hwy 28 crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The life of a 16-year-old from Otis was claimed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 28 at Hwy 121 on Wednesday, June 24.

According to Louisiana State Police, Connor Lemoine was traveling westbound on Hwy 28. For reasons still under investigation, LSP says that Lemoine was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Hwy 121 when he was struck by an eastbound truck.

Lemoine sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, two adult passengers, and one juvenile passenger in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology tests are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

