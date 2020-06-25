Senate NDAA includes $73M for Barksdale Air Force Base, Fort Polk

WASHINGTON D.C. (Office of Bill Cassidy) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Thursday that the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes $73 million for Louisiana military bases including Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base.

Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish would receive $48 million for construction of an entrance road and new gate structure. The project will allow base access from Interstate 220 and is part of the base’s ultimate plans to build a nearly $300 million weapons storage facility.

Fort Polk would receive $25 million to build an information systems facility. The base is a joint readiness training center that prepares soldiers for deployment.

“Louisiana plays a key role in America’s national defense strategy. These projects at Barksdale and Fort Polk strengthen their ability to prepare for and respond to threats. Continued investments pay dividends for our state and our nation,” said Dr. Cassidy.

