US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment aid barely fell last week, and the reopening of small businesses has leveled off - evidence that the job market’s gains may have stalled just as a surge in coronavirus cases is endangering an economic recovery.

The government also reported that the economy contracted at a 5% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a further sign of the damage being inflicted by the viral pandemic.

The economy is expected to shrink at a roughly 30% rate in the current quarter. That would be the worst quarterly contraction, by far, since record-keeping began in 1948.

