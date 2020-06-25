US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment aid barely fell last week, and the reopening of small businesses has leveled off - evidence that the job market’s gains may have stalled just as a surge in coronavirus cases is endangering an economic recovery.

The government also reported that the economy contracted at a 5% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a further sign of the damage being inflicted by the viral pandemic.

The economy is expected to shrink at a roughly 30% rate in the current quarter. That would be the worst quarterly contraction, by far, since record-keeping began in 1948.

