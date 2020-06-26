2020 graces us with Gerard Butler-led disaster film ‘Greenland’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One could say it’s fitting that the year 2020 would grace us with a disaster movie of all things. Now whether audiences will accept that level of irony remains in question.

STX Entertainment has released a trailer for its upcoming film “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who had worked with Butler previously on 2019′s “Angel Has Fallen.” Here is a look at what STX has revealed:

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

“Greenland” appears to continue Bulter’s trend of repackaging genre film tropes that feel akin to those often found in the bygone eras of the 80s and 90s. “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) was “Die Hard” (1989), “Den of Thieves” (2018) was literally “Heat” (1995), “Geostorm” (2017) was every Roland Emmerich disaster movie ever, “Hunter Killer” (2018) was a Tom Clancy/Jack Ryan throwback akin to “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019) was “The Fugitive” (1993). Now, “Greenland” looks like it would fit right in alongside 1998′s rogue space rock double dose of “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact.” Hey, if a formula works, it just works.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 14.

