2020 graces us with Gerard Butler-led disaster film ‘Greenland’
"I swear, I'm going to get my family into that bunker!"
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One could say it’s fitting that the year 2020 would grace us with a disaster movie of all things. Now whether audiences will accept that level of irony remains in question.
STX Entertainment has released a trailer for its upcoming film “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who had worked with Butler previously on 2019′s “Angel Has Fallen.” Here is a look at what STX has revealed:
“Greenland” appears to continue Bulter’s trend of repackaging genre film tropes that feel akin to those often found in the bygone eras of the 80s and 90s. “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) was “Die Hard” (1989), “Den of Thieves” (2018) was literally “Heat” (1995), “Geostorm” (2017) was every Roland Emmerich disaster movie ever, “Hunter Killer” (2018) was a Tom Clancy/Jack Ryan throwback akin to “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019) was “The Fugitive” (1993). Now, “Greenland” looks like it would fit right in alongside 1998′s rogue space rock double dose of “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact.” Hey, if a formula works, it just works.
The film is set to hit theaters on August 14.
