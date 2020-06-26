Advertisement

2020 graces us with Gerard Butler-led disaster film ‘Greenland’

"I swear, I'm going to get my family into that bunker!"
Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One could say it’s fitting that the year 2020 would grace us with a disaster movie of all things. Now whether audiences will accept that level of irony remains in question.

STX Entertainment has released a trailer for its upcoming film “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who had worked with Butler previously on 2019′s “Angel Has Fallen.” Here is a look at what STX has revealed:

“Greenland” appears to continue Bulter’s trend of repackaging genre film tropes that feel akin to those often found in the bygone eras of the 80s and 90s. “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) was “Die Hard” (1989), “Den of Thieves” (2018) was literally “Heat” (1995), “Geostorm” (2017) was every Roland Emmerich disaster movie ever, “Hunter Killer” (2018) was a Tom Clancy/Jack Ryan throwback akin to “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019) was “The Fugitive” (1993). Now, “Greenland” looks like it would fit right in alongside 1998′s rogue space rock double dose of “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact.” Hey, if a formula works, it just works.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 14.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delayed yet again

Updated: 13 hours ago
Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” until Aug. 12

Latest News

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.