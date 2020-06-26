APD investigating shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking lot at the Alexandria Mall.
They say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. The scene is secure at this time.
APD wants to stress this is NOT an active shooter situation. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.
If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.
Malissa Smoot, the Senior Marketing Manager for the Alexandria Mall, wants to let shoppers and employees of the mall know that their safety is their top priority.
Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.