Advertisement

APD investigating shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking lot at the Alexandria Mall.

They say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. The scene is secure at this time.

APD wants to stress this is NOT an active shooter situation. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Malissa Smoot, the Senior Marketing Manager for the Alexandria Mall, wants to let shoppers and employees of the mall know that their safety is their top priority.

APD is currently on scene at the Alexandria Mall where one person has been shot and transported to a local hospital.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

News

Cenla businesses fear another shutdown

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the southern states especially in Texas and Florida, many are beginning to wonder if Louisiana will be next in applying more restrictions and backtracking on the progress that was made.

News

Natchitoches nominated as “Best Historic Small Town”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Natchitoches was nominated for its wide array of shops, restaurants, and historic sites.

News

NSU expects “Mr. Stinky” to bloom this week after eight year wait

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The corpse flower only blooms once every 8-10 years.

News

Early voting for Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary underway

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Early voting for Louisiana’s Presidential Preference Primary is already underway. Al Quartemont speaks with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart.

Latest News

News

Tourists returning to Natchitoches as economy reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Tourism is an important part of the local economy in Natchitoches, and the CVB says tourists are beginning to visit again.

News

City of Alexandria files petition to declare ownership of Confederate monument

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford and My Sherie Johnson
The City of Alexandria has filed a petition to have a Rapides Parish judge declare the City as the legal owner of the confederate monument outside of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Alexandria police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking lot at the Alexandria Mall.

News

Tourists return to Natchitoches

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The Natchitoches CVB says the town hasn’t been hit as hard as other places in Louisiana due its more rural location and the ability for tourists to have plenty of open outdoor space.

News

State Sen. Jay Luneau addresses COVID spikes in Louisiana, special session updates

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Al Quartemont speaks with State Senator Jay Luneau about the recent spikes in COVID-19 in the state, plus updates from the special session.

Crime

Boyce police searching for domestic abuse suspect

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Boyce Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge and is on the lookout for another suspect wanted for domestic abuse battery.