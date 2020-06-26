APD investigating shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking lot at the Alexandria Mall.

They say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. The scene is secure at this time.

APD wants to stress this is NOT an active shooter situation. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Malissa Smoot, the Senior Marketing Manager for the Alexandria Mall, wants to let shoppers and employees of the mall know that their safety is their top priority.

We can confirm that there was an isolated shooting incident in the parking lot of Alexandria Mall earlier today. We are fully cooperating with the Alexandria Police Department, who were on property immediately after the incident. As the incident is still under investigation, we cannot provide anydetails. The safety of our shoppers and employees is our top priority. As part of our commitment to promote a safe shopping environment, we take numerous proactive security measures that include maintaining daily security patrols of our center and surrounding lots and coordinate very closely with local officials. For more information on this specific incident, please call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6442.

APD is currently on scene at the Alexandria Mall where one person has been shot and transported to a local hospital. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, June 26, 2020

