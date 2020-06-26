Boyce police searching for domestic abuse suspect

The following information was provided to News Channel Five by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (BPD) - The Boyce Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge and is on the lookout for another suspect wanted for domestic abuse battery.

Alexus Seymour (Boyce Police Department)

BPD says they arrested Alexus Seymour, 25, who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, damage to property over $1,000 and obstruction of justice.

WANTED:

Telderic Boyd (Boyce Police Department)

BPD is also looking for Telderic Boyd, 27, wanted for the charges of domestic abuse battery and damage to property over $1,000. BPD is accepting all information that can aid in Boyd’s capture. They say he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

