Boyce police searching for domestic abuse suspect
The following information was provided to News Channel Five by the Boyce Police Department:
BOYCE, La. (BPD) - The Boyce Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge and is on the lookout for another suspect wanted for domestic abuse battery.
BPD says they arrested Alexus Seymour, 25, who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, damage to property over $1,000 and obstruction of justice.
WANTED:
BPD is also looking for Telderic Boyd, 27, wanted for the charges of domestic abuse battery and damage to property over $1,000. BPD is accepting all information that can aid in Boyd’s capture. They say he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
