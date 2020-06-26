Advertisement

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

The Innovative Robotic Joint-Replacement Technology is a First in Central Louisiana
Robotic-assisted knee surgery
Robotic-assisted knee surgery(CENTRAL LOUISIANA SURGICAL HOSPITAL)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Central Lousiana Surgical Hospital) - Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed. Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase by 189 percent by 2030.

“Even during these uncertain times, it remains our priority to identify, pursue, and provide the technological advancements that our community needs and desires, " said Louise Barker, CEO of Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital. “Offering this as an option to our patients for joint replacement is incredibly exciting, and it is an important step towards the type of transformative technological advancements we need in this area.”

The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option utilizing a robotic-arm assisted technology. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.

“We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology at our hospital,” said Barker. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare options .”

Copyright 2020 Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

Latest News

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.

News

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guideline

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Dozens of COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed among patients, employees of Central Louisiana State Hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Central Louisiana State Hospital has had dozens of patients and employees test positive for COVID-19 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Alexandria utility customers beware of fraudulent calls, bill payment scams

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.