Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Central Lousiana Surgical Hospital) - Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed. Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase by 189 percent by 2030.

“Even during these uncertain times, it remains our priority to identify, pursue, and provide the technological advancements that our community needs and desires, " said Louise Barker, CEO of Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital. “Offering this as an option to our patients for joint replacement is incredibly exciting, and it is an important step towards the type of transformative technological advancements we need in this area.”

The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option utilizing a robotic-arm assisted technology. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.

“We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology at our hospital,” said Barker. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare options .”

