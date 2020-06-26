Advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delayed yet again

Director Christopher Nolan
Director Christopher Nolan(Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Warner Bros. says it is delaying the release of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” until Aug. 12, the latest delay for a film that many theater owners were hoping would kick-start the coronavirus-delayed summer season.

The delay moves “Tenet” out of July, a month many theater chains had been eyeing reopening.

The delay comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many U.S. locales.

Warner Bros. stressed the need for flexibility when the film is released. It will now arrive on a Wednesday, which the studio says it hopes will allow it to find an audience.

