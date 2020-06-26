Advertisement

City of Alexandria files petition to declare ownership of Confederate monument

By Brooke Buford and My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has filed a petition to have a Rapides Parish judge declare the City as the legal owner of the Confederate monument outside of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

The petition, submitted by City Attorney David Williams, comes after the Alexandria City Council voted this week to move forward with the next steps that could lead to the monument being removed from the property.

According to the petition, the monument “was donated to the City in 1914 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.” Records reflect the monument was originally installed on the lawn of the old Alexandria City Hall on Third Street in Alexandria, where it remained for 48 years until 1962 when the City requested permission from the Rapides Parish Police Jury to relocate it to the lawn of the courthouse “to prevent damaging the Confederate Statue during the construction of the new and current Alexandria City Hall and Convention Center.” That relocation was paid for by the City, according to records.

In the petition, the City “maintains it is sole legal owner of the Confederate Statute and that the relocation of the Confederate Statue to the Rapides Parish Courthouse did not forfeit or transfer the City’s legal ownership rights to the Rapides Parish Police Jury.”

The petition will be served to both the Rapides Parish Police Jury and Thomas Overton Moore Chapter #640 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Clerk of Court records reflect that the petition will be assigned to Judge Monique Rauls. There’s no word yet on the first court date on the matter.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

