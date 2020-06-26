Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD BROOKS

ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. About five months before he was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot — before his name and case would become the latest rallying point in a massive call for racial justice and equality nationwide — Brooks gave an interview to an advocacy group about his years of struggle in the criminal justice system. He described an agonizing cycle of job rejection and public shame over his record and association with a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. By Sudhin Thanawala and John Seewer. SENT: 1,475 words, AP Photos, AP Video. With US—Racial Injustice-Rayshard Brooks-ABRIDGED.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — The families of Jimmy Atchison, Jamarion Robinson, Caine Rogers, Veltavious Griggs, Oscar Caine, DeAundre Phillips and others join the Atlanta NAACP to discuss officer-involved shootings in Atlanta. Developing from event scheduled for 11 a.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s capital is now requiring most everyone to wear a face mask in public to guard against spreading the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. SENT: 140 words.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is announcing its plan to operate schools this fall amid warnings the coronavirus pandemic is worsening across much of the state. SENT: 160 words, will be updated.

IN BRIEF:

— JAIL ESCAPE-CAPTURE — A man who escaped from an Alabama jail was back in custody after being captured during a high-speed car chase through eastern Mississippi.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

XGR—Louisiana Special Session.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

OBIT-MR. MARDI GRAS

NEW ORLEANS — Blaine Kern Sr., known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” for his work building New Orleans’ Carnival celebration into an event know worldwide, has died. Developing, AP Photos planned.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

IN BRIEF:

— JAIL ESCAPE-CAPTURE — A man who escaped from an Alabama jail was back in custody after being captured during a high-speed car chase through eastern Mississippi.

