DeRidder officer resigns after accusations of pulling over women, then sending friend requests to them.

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder police officer resigned after being accused of pulling over female drivers and then friend requesting them on social media.

The DeRidder Police Department received a complaint on June 12 from the District Attorney’s Office against one of their own.

According to DeRidder police chief Craig Richard, two women, one of whom is a minor, filed complaints with the District Attorney’s Office against officer William Reed.

The women claim to have been pulled over by the officer in early June and then received friend requests on social media shortly after.

“The complainants advised that they did not know the officer and only knew him through being pulled over and stopped and being issued a summons,” Richard said.

On June 15, Chief Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton, and the district attorney met with the complainants and a preliminary investigation began.

Officer Reed was notified of the complaints against him on June 16 and was put on administrative leave. Chief Richard said a few hours later Reed resigned. Richard said at this time internal affairs investigators have not informed the department of any possible criminal charges against Reed.

“Furthermore, that’s why the investigation is continuing so we can have a complete accurate file on this matter,” he said. “The integrity of the department is our top priority.”

Richard said he takes this matter very seriously. He referred to the former officer’s actions as unprofessional.

“I want anyone in the public to feel free to contact the police department if they feel unprofessional conduct has happened,” he said. “We will look into those matters, to keep our agency and our employees as professional as we can be.”

William Reed was a patrol officer for the DeRidder Police Department since 2018. The investigation is ongoing.

