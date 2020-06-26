Advertisement

Generals find ways to safely return to workouts

Expected to start athletic calendar in September
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As sports try to comeback, the LSUA Generals are working to comeback under new safety protocol.

“The number one goal is the safety, the health, and the wellness of our student-athletes and community on campus,” Generals Athletic Director Adam Jonson said.

NAIA rules say that players are allowed to train on their own. Coaches can’t, however, be there. It also explicitly outlines the difference between holding a practice and holding a training session. A coach would be allowed to be present during a weight room workout but not during practice in a coaching capacity.

“We’ve gotten student-athletes that are around campus this summer,” Jonson said. “We feel like we want to have those opportunities for them to come to the gym, get up shots, and even come to the weight room.”

The Generals have made their own rules as well. Athletes will have their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter facilities. They’re also required to sign forms specifying who they’ve been in contact within the past 10-14 days.

“We’ve got some restrictions, but we are pleased that we’re able to still provide our students the chance to hone in on their craft,” Jonson said.

The generals plan to return in the fall with soccer being the first sport to start on September 5. Through recent challenges, they believe there’s still hope for the season.

“Every day’s a little bit different, but you just try to piece it all together,” Jonson said. “We know that at some point it’s going to all come together one way or the other. Whether it’s going all out in the fall or dialing back even more and something else changes, some of those things are just kind of out of our hands.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

