Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has released a photo it says shows that a noose was indeed found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the photo was taken by NASCAR security. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. Federal investigators determined the rope had been there since at least last October and could not have been targeting Wallace. Phelps says NASCAR has not determined who tied the rope and its investigation is over. He says more cameras will be added to garages.

UNDATED (AP) — Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA. One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues. The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.