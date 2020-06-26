Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man known as “Mr. Mardi Gras" for helping to convert the annual pre-Lenten celebration into a giant event in New Orleans has died. News outlets report that Blaine Kern Sr. died Thursday at age 93. For decades, Kern's work helped boost New Orleans' Carnival. Mardi Gras has been big for generations in the city. But its festivities became world famous after Kern founded Kern Studios, which constructed the elaborate floats the city's festivities are now known for. The publisher of the “Mardi Gras Guide” calls Kern one of the most influential people in the entire history of Mardi Gras.

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being attacked by her two pit bulls. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says both dogs were still attacking their owner when deputies arrived at her home near Mandeville on Thursday afternoon, and were killed while attacking deputies. A neighbor who called to report the attack was also bitten, and a child who also tried to stop the attack suffered superficial wounds but was not bitten.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s education superintendent says a school reopening requirement for face masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic was dictated by and will be enforced by the state health department. Cade Brumley spoke Thursday at a news conference on Zoom several hours after the Department of Education released two pages of reopening requirements and 14 of suggestions for the 2020-21 school year. The health requirements also include frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Whether there’s band and chorus will depend on the state’s reopening status. Health department spokeswoman Aly Neel says she's working on response to an email requesting comment.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of conservative House Republican lawmakers is restarting a stalled effort to override Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster orders enacted because of COVID-19. The bid to remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and reopen everything without restrictions comes amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Republicans say the Democratic governor’s decision to continue restrictions on businesses and churches for another 28 days spurred renewed interest in the petition circulated by Shreveport Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh. It requires signatures from a majority of the House or Senate to revoke the state of emergency. Critics have raised concerns it could jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal virus-related aid for Louisiana.