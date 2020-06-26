Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

BC-LA-PIT BULLS ATTACK OWNER

Pit bulls attack owner, 72; she's in critical condition

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being attacked by her two pit bulls. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says both dogs were still attacking their owner when deputies arrived at her home near Mandeville on Thursday afternoon, and were killed while attacking deputies. A neighbor who called to report the attack was also bitten, and a child who also tried to stop the attack suffered superficial wounds but was not bitten.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana guidelines for reopening schools during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s education superintendent says a school reopening requirement for face masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic was dictated by and will be enforced by the state health department. Cade Brumley spoke Thursday at a news conference on Zoom several hours after the Department of Education released two pages of reopening requirements and 14 of suggestions for the 2020-21 school year. The health requirements also include frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Whether there’s band and chorus will depend on the state’s reopening status. Health department spokeswoman Aly Neel says she's working on response to an email requesting comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Republicans resume bid to override virus state of emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of conservative House Republican lawmakers is restarting a stalled effort to override Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster orders enacted because of COVID-19. The bid to remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and reopen everything without restrictions comes amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Republicans say the Democratic governor’s decision to continue restrictions on businesses and churches for another 28 days spurred renewed interest in the petition circulated by Shreveport Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh. It requires signatures from a majority of the House or Senate to revoke the state of emergency. Critics have raised concerns it could jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal virus-related aid for Louisiana.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LOUISIANA

After George Floyd, Louisiana lawmakers back policing study

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are creating a task force to study police training, misconduct and racial bias recognition amid a national conversation about law enforcement’s use of force with people of color. Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields introduced the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The task force creation received unanimous votes from both the House and Senate. A 33-0 vote of senators gave it final passage Thursday. The legislation easily zipped through the Senate with little controversy. But House passage came only after white lawmakers successfully removed language that mentioned Floyd and that described Black men as more likely to be killed by police than white men.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-TERRORIZING CHARGE

2 Louisiana environmentalists face 'terrorizing' charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana environmental activists face criminal charges for leaving a box of plastic pellets at a lobbyist's home in December. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade turned themselves into the Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday. The plastic pellets, also called nurdles, were found in Texas bays near a plastic manufacturing facility owned by Formosa Plastics. Rolfes was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. McIntosh faces a charge of principal to terrorizing. A lawyer representing the women said the charges have “zero legal merit.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

Louisiana Senate seeks to block pay raises for state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators are proposing to withhold millions in pay raises planned for state workers in their $33 billion-plus operating budget recommendation. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced its budget proposal for the financial year beginning July 1 to the full Senate for debate. The plan would steer an estimated $60 million in salary hikes that state employees were slated to receive into a set-aside fund. Lawmakers would determine later in the budget year if they want to release the money for the pay increases — or if the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the state’s finances too much to afford such raises.

LOUISIANA BUDGET-LAWSUIT

Louisiana governor, treasurer reach unclaimed property deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Treasurer John Schroder have struck an agreement ending a three-year dispute over Louisiana’s unclaimed property money. The resolution is contained in legislation by Republican Sen. Mike Fesi. The bills won support Wednesday from a House committee and are steps from final passage. The plan will free up millions to spend in the upcoming budget as Edwards wants, but keep the unclaimed property dollars locked up in a trust fund in later years as Schroder wants. Schroder blocked $32 million in transfers of unclaimed property money to spend on operating expenses. Edwards sued. Both sides say the lawsuit will be dismissed with the legislation's passage.