Louisiana Daybook

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 8:30 AM Marine Safety Unit Morgan City Change of Command ceremony - Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City Change of Command ceremony, with Cmdr. Heather Mattern transferring command to Cmdr. Ben Russell

Location: US Coast Guard, 7327 LA-182, Morgan City, LA

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: 8th District Public Affairs, 1 504 253 4857

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM NOLA Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts food pantry and mask giveaway - New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts a free food pantry and mask giveaway in partnership with the City of New Orleans and Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Second Harvest Food Bank and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Orleans

Location: St. Mary of the Angels Church, 3501 N Miro St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addresses Resilient Louisiana Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Urban League of Louisiana hosts Construction Law Academy webinar - 'Session 3: What Contractors Need to Know about Employment Law' webinar hosted by Urban League of Louisiana's Contractor's Resource Center, part of its signature Construction Law Academy series

Weblinks: http://www.urbanleaguelouisiana.org, https://twitter.com/laurbanleague

Contacts: Urban League of Louisiana, 1 504 620 2332

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Prosper Jefferson series continues with 'Effective E-Commerce during the Pandemic' - 'Effective E-Commerce during the Pandemic' seminar hosted by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, part of the Prosper Jefferson series

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.jedco.org, https://twitter.com/JEDCO_News

Contacts: Kelsey Scram, JEDCO Marketing and PR Manager, kscram@jedco.org, 1 504 875 3927

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LTFY633TTwOZPfb9qlfLEw

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng holds a press conference to provide an update on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Thomas F. Donelon Courthouse, 200 Derbigny St, Gretna, LA

Weblinks: http://www.jeffparish.net/, https://twitter.com/JeffParishGov

Contacts: Gretchen Hirt Gendron, Jefferson Parish , ghirt@jeffparish.net, 1 504 736 6412

Saturday, Jun. 27 - Saturday, Jul. 04 Ebb & Flow Festival held virtually - Ebb & Flow Festival held virtually. The event is hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and features performances from local artists and community partners and live aspects including an arts market at Pointe Marie

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.artsbr.org/

Contacts: Mysti Byrnes, Ebb & Flow , mbyrnes@artsbr.org