Marksville PD investigating fatal crash

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Marksville Police Department, a Marksville man died in a crash Friday morning around 7:14 a.m.

Thanh John Turner was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger northbound on S. Washington Street when he lost control of the vehicle. Turner exited the roadway and collided with a tree stump, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A Marksville man died in a single-vehicle accident on June 26, 2020. (Marksville Fire Dept.)

Turner was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

MPD says routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

