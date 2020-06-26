Natchitoches nominated as “Best Historic Small Town”

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The oldest town in Louisiana joins other historic venues like Beaufort, South Carolina and Cape May, New Jersey as part of the USA Today’s “10 Best” Reader’s Choice Awards for 2020.

The contest website describes Natchitoches as the “B and B Capital of Louisiana” that boasts a historic district loaded with shopping, dining, historic attractions, and unique events.

