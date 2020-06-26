Advertisement

Resolution to study how to improve funding for public defenders advances

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a resolution to study how to improve funding for public defenders.
Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a resolution to study how to improve funding for public defenders.(LSU Manship School News Service)
By Kathleen Peppo
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The Senate Judiciary B Committee advanced a resolution with bipartisan support to study improved ways to fund the Louisiana Public Defender Board.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, brought the resolution to address the chronic funding issues facing the board. The board also is facing drastic budget cuts due to the COVID-19 crisis. “What I’ve decided to do is put together a board that can look at best practices across the country and look for a steadier funding stream so that we are able to help those individuals who find themselves in these situations,” Barrow said.

Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, the chairman of the committee, voiced his support for the resolution. He said that the vast majority of defendants that come before the criminal justice system seek assistance from public defender boards, and the defenders are “woefully, woefully underfunded.”

Barrow noted that public defenders around the state are mostly funded by money from traffic tickets, which isn’t “a good funding mechanism” because the levels fluctuate.

Sen. Mike Reese, R-DeRidder, also spoke in support of the resolution. Referring to the defender offices in different parishes, he said, “There are some that seem to have sufficient user-generated fees in their districts. There are some that don’t have nearly sufficient user-generated fees in their districts. There are some that have different caseloads per public defender than other districts have.” He added that this lack of consistency stemming from the funding problems “desperately needs to be addressed.”

Dr. Tiffany Simpson of the Louisiana Public Defender Board said that about 200 attorneys across the state were affected by the court closures that resulted from the stay-at-home order. Some of those attorneys were furloughed, while other attorneys’ contracts were reduced. Some attorneys were let go entirely.

An earlier bill appropriated $7.3 million to the Public Defender Board.

Simpson said that the board expects that funding to relieve some of the pressure from the pandemic. “Just like the state in general doesn’t really know what the long-term effects of COVID are going to be,” Simpson said, it is next to impossible to predict how the temporary closure of the state will affect the board in the long run. Referring to another funding method, she said, “We expect that we’re going to continue to see reduced conviction user fees over time even as courts open back up.” She noted that some attorneys have been rehired with the recent reopening of courts but not everyone could be.

Copyright 2020 LSU Manship School News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

State

Interior grant program provides over $1.6M to benefit recreational boaters, local waterways, communities in Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisiana will receive $1,607,846 under the BIG program.

State

DeRidder officer resigns after accusations of pulling over women, then sending friend requests to them

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cinnamon Cornell
A DeRidder police officer resigned after being accused of pulling over female drivers and then friend requesting them on social media.

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Realtors explain how the pandemic affected the housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different (local realtors explain).

News

Alexandria hires research firm to review contracts process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria working to identify any potential disparities when it comes to awarding contracts.

News

One of two officers 'no longer with APD'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has confirmed to News Channel 5 that one of the two Alexandria Police Department officers placed on administrative leave on May 22 is “no longer with APD.”

News

A look at the Vernon Parish housing market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business throughout the country and the real estate industry is not any different.

News

Rapides Parish School Board plans to discuss Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Rapides Parish School Board has added an agenda item to their July 7th board meeting to discuss recent controversy on Pineville High School's mascot.